TxDOT: wreck on SH 103 bridge is slowing traffic; one lane closed

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Department of Transportation is reporting that a wreck on a State Highway 103 bridge in Angelina County is slowing traffic.
According to the traffic alert, the wreck occurred on a bridge over the Sam Rayburn Reservoir. The traffic alert did not have any details about how many vehicles were involved or if anyone was injured.
“Eastbound lane of the bridge is closed,” the traffic alert stated. “Motorists should prepare for delays as the scene clears."
