WEBXTRA: Debate rages over proposed Central Heights truck stop

CENTRAL HEIGHTS, Texas (KTRE) - Central Heights, a non-incorporated city in Nacogdoches County, will be the location of a new truck stop that is now under development by Ed Morgan of Nacogdoches.
The location is across FM 698 from Central Heights Elementary and Bonita Church. There are safety concerns being voiced by residents.
Jared Johnson, a concerned citizen, provided an interview about driveway placement, alcohol sales, and the fact that the truck stop will be located within a school zone.
Ed Morgan, so far, hasn’t returned phone calls or provided a statement.
Rhonda Oaks, a spokeswoman for the Texas Department of Transportation, stated the sites were evaluated through the permit process, which involves examining the sight distance and proposed driveways. She said once the truck stop has been built, TxDOT will study the intersection for possible improvements.
Johnson said the study should be done first.
