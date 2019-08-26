45-year-old woman dies in 18-wheeler rollover wreck on US 59 in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A 45-year-old woman died when an 18-wheeler rolled over on U.S. Highway 59 about 10 miles south of Livingston early Saturday morning.
According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to and investigated the wreck, which occurred at about 1 a.m. on Saturday.
The preliminary crash report shows that Leross Sykes, 47, of Natchitoches, Louisiana, was driving south in the inside lane of Highway 59 when his truck went off the road to the left and into the grassy median, where it rolled over, the press release stated. It spilled a load of lumber.
Vernechor Louicious, a passenger in the truck, was ejected from the vehicle. A Polk County justice of the peace pronounced Louicious dead at the scene.
A medical helicopter transported Sykes to a Conroe hospital for treatment of his injuries.
The wreck is still under investigation.
