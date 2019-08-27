Angelina County commissioners approve public hearing to consider establishing ESD

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Angelina County Commissioners approved setting a public hearing to consider a petition to establish Angelina County Emergency Services District on Tuesday.
Pct. 4 Commissioner Bobby Cheshire voted no to set the public hearing, but all others approved the motion and set the date to hear public comments on Sept. 24 at 10 a.m.
Commissioners also approved maintenance supervisor Hilton Henson to make landscaping upgrades at the Angelina County Courthouse. The county will invest $10,000 to till, taper, and level the area in the front of the courthouse. Work will begin on Oct. 1.
Commissioners also extended contract dates for Helicopter Express Inc. from Aug. 31 to Sept. 13 for the Domestic Marijuana Eradication Program. The program is paid for with a $450,000 grant from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency.
