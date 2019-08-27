City of Diboll amends revenue gap caused by removing red-light cameras

DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - Months after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill banning traffic enforcement cameras statewide, city leaders in Diboll have come up with a way to offset the revenue lost on the program.
The Diboll Safe Highway Program, which was introduced back in 2009, involved installing red light cameras within Diboll city limits with hopes of making city streets and intersections safer.
After the program was dismantled by Gov. Abbott’s bill, Gerry Boren, city manager for the City of Diboll, said the city’s budget was hit with approximately $250,000 in costs. City leaders realized they wouldn’t have enough revenue to meet the services that they provide to citizens.
“We all got together and, driven from upper management down, we said we will not raise the tax rate, what can we do?” said Boren. “So we went to work.”
The first step was to restructure bonds, which helped open up some cash flow over the next 10 years, Boren explained.
The next step was a 10-percent budget cut across the board for city departments, without having a negative effect on the services they provide to citizens.
“They decided that we could absorb two positions. Over the last three years, we’ve cross trained, where the sewer department knows what the water department is doing, they all have been in the street department. So, we just have one department, and that’s the Utility Department now,” said Boren.
The police department also offered to pick up code enforcement. However, Boren said city leaders realized they were still well short of the $250,000 goal. That’s when the group came up with the idea of a “road use fee”; a $2.50 fee which citizens will find tacked on to their utility bills each month.
“It’s like a dedicated fund that can grow through the years,” said Boren. “It allows our street department to maintain streets using this fund, which relieves $30,000 to $40,000 out of the general fund.”
Boren said he has signed a closure contract, meaning the red light cameras are no longer functional; however, drivers will still see the cameras on traffic lights until the cameras are taken down.
The city council will hold two public hearings on Tuesday, Sept. 10 and Tuesday, Sept. 24. before the budget changes are made permanent. After that time, the city council will vote to adopt a tax rate and adopt a budget, Boren said.
