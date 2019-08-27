Crime Stoppers asking for help identifying men who used stolen debit card

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin Crime Stoppers are asking the public for help to identify two suspects who used a debit card that was stolen during a vehicle burglary.
According to Crime Stoppers, on August 15, someone entered a vehicle outside a home in the 900 block of Edgewood Circle in northwestern Angelina County.
Crime Stoppers said among the property stolen was a wallet containing the victim’s debit card. Although investigators don’t know who burglarized the vehicle, they did find video of the stolen card being used in Lufkin at a convenience store and at Walmart.
Surveillance video shows two men wearing hooded jackets. One has dreadlock-style hair and wore Puma brand shorts.
If you can ID the men, submit a tip at 639TIPS.com, download Crime Stoppers’ app (639tips.com/app), or call (936) 639-TIPS.
