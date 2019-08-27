East Texas counties issue burn bans

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Hot and dry conditions are causing counties and cities to consider or place burn bans throughout East Texas.
Anderson County is now under a burn ban. According to a Facebook post from the Anderson County Texas Emergency Management Office, there is now a county-wide burn ban in effect for Anderson County.
Kaufman County is now under a burn ban. The Kaufman County Fire Marshal announced the ban Wednesday. The ban will remain in place for 45, until Oct. 4. For more information about the ban, contact the fire marshal’s office at 469-376-4122.
Henderson County is now under a burn ban, according to the Henderson County Fire Marshal’s office. The ban prohibits all outdoor burning for the next 30 days. According to the text of the ban, burning activities related to “public health and safety that are authorized by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality."
Rusk County also issued a burn ban, according to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management. Under the burn ban, all outdoor burning is banned in the county including in an enclosed burn barrel or receptacle. The use of outdoor gas or charcoal grills as well as barbecue smokers are not prohibited as long as they are completely enclosed.
In Smith County, there is still no burn ban. According to Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks, the drought index is 6.38 inches depleted. He reported the ground normally holds about 8 inches of water.
Houston County is now under a burn ban. The burn ban is in effect until at least the next meeting of the county commissioners court.
Brooks reported there have been 58 fires in Smith County during the month of August. Last year, there were about 93 grass fires in August.
This is a developing story and will continue to update. See a list of East Texas counties currently under a ban below.
- Henderson County
- Kaufman County
- Rusk County
- Anderson County
- Houston County
