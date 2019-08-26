First Alert: Breaking up the heat with summer downpours

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A burn ban is in place for Houston, Rusk, and Trinity counties in Deep East Texas until further notice. You can stay up-to-date with our burn ban list via our KTRE First Alert weather mobile app.
A decaying area of thunderstorms has not brought us much rain, but it has increased our cloud cover, just enough to keep many locales just below heat advisory criteria this afternoon.
A weak frontal boundary will continue to track through East Texas overnight and during the day on Wednesday. At any time, we could have some scattered showers and thunderstorms develop along and near that boundary.
The rain chance overnight will be at 30% before going up to 40% throughout the day on Wednesday. Any downpour that develops over our area in the next 24 hours will have the potential to put down some heavy rainfall in a short period of time. Plus, it will be capable of producing gusty winds and some cloud-to-ground lightning strikes.
The good news is that the added cloud cover and scattered nature of the rain and storms for the mid-week time frame should break up the heat and knock temperatures down a few notches.
With our winds shifting to the east-northeast behind this cold front, we will eventually see some drier air filter down into our part the state, which will lead to some lower humidity and cooler nights just in time for the Labor Day holiday weekend.
