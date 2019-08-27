1 hospitalized after auto-pedestrian crash in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, TEXAS (KLTV) - One person was hospitalized with extensive injuries following an auto-pedestrian crash in Jacksonville.
According to Capt. Robert Mitchell with the Jacksonville Police Department, the crash occurred at about 8:55 p.m. Monday on South Jackson Street. Capt. Mitchell reported the pedestrian was crossing the road in between intersections when he was struck by a vehicle traveling south in the outside lane.
The man was transported from the scene to a hospital in Jacksonville where he was later flown to a hospital in Tyler. Capt. Mitchell reported the man’s injuries were extensive and life-threatening.
His identity has not been released at this time.
Jacksonville police continue to the investigate the crash.
