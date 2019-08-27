Pair accused of stealing almost $300 worth of goods

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — Two Texarkana, Texas, men are accused of stealing $100-$750 worth of property from a store.
The theft was committed Saturday at Dollar General on West 7th Street, police say.
The two men allegedly took three backpacks off the shelves then loaded them “... with almost $300 (worth) of stuff that they kinda forgot to pay for on their way out the door,” says a Facebook post by the Texarkana, Texas, Police Department.
Employees gave the responding officer a good description of the car the pair used.
Another officer “... saw the car a few minutes later on College Drive and stopped it,” police say. “The three backpacks and all the other stolen items were found in the car.”
Billy Ray Eddings, 30, and 37-year-old Antonio Vandell Peacock both were freed Monday on a personal recognizance bond two days after having been booked on a charge of theft of property valued at more than $100 and less than $750, booking records show.
"The property (was) returned to the store. Case closed."
