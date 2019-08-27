Several area volunteer fire departments battle Zavalla house fire

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Several area volunteer fire departments worked together to put out a house fire on Campus Drive in Zavalla Tuesday afternoon.
The Zavalla Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call of a house fire on Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. on Campus Drive in Zavalla.
Fire Chief Chris Wade said no one was home at the time of the fire.
Wade said Fuller Springs VFD and Huntington VFD helped put the fire out.
Roughly 30,000 gallons of water was used to put the blaze out, Wade said.
The Zavalla fire chief said no one was injured in the blaze. It looks as though the house was destroyed by the fire.
