Texas Tech Chancellor’s residence and furniture to be auctioned

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech University has announced an online and in-person auction for the Chancellor’s residence and furnishings at 4708 21st Street in Lubbock.
Higgenbotham Auctioneers International, LTD., Inc., in cooperation with Elements Realty Group LLC, announced the sale in a press release Monday, to include the residence and furnishings at 11 a.m., Saturday, September 21, both online and at the location of the property.
The residence spans more than 8,000 square feet on 1.438 acres, according to the release. Furnishings to be auctioned include living, family, dining and bedroom furniture, a baby grand piano, outdoor furniture, and more. Furnishings will be sold on-site only, Higgenbotham’s website says.
Photos and details of the residence are available online.
Previews of the property will be available 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Sept. 7, and 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 21. Interested bidders should contact Chris Vaughn at auction@higgenbotham.com for more information.
