Tuesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We will continue to see showers and isolated thundershowers move though our northern and central counties for the start of the afternoon. The rain should die down by the mid afternoon. If you don’t see any rain today your temperatures will climb to the mid to upper 90s but if you do, you will be a few degrees cooler than that. Deep East Texas has a heat advisory out until 7 PM tonight making temperatures feel more like 105-110°. Tomorrow brings another chance for rain similar to what we have been seeing today. We will keep slight afternoon rain chances for Thursday and Friday with temperatures warming back to the mid 90s. For the holiday weekend, we will be sunny, hot and clear! It’s looking to be a prefect weekend to get outdoors and enjoy.