WEBXTRA: Corvette caravan stops in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Close to 75 Corvette owners from Houston and South Texas stopped in Nacogdoches for a break Tuesday.
They’re on a road trip to Texarkana, where they will pick up a couple hundred more Corvette owners. Tomorrow morning, they’ll caravan to Bowling Green, Kentucky, for the National Corvette Museum Convention, which is held every five years. Thousands of corvette owners and their cars will be in attendance.
Aimee Crockett, a Corvette owner, gives us the low down on the activities. Look for them as they travel though East Texas to Texarkana.
