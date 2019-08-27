Winning at home is key for the Red Raiders success

“First and foremost, winning games at home is one of the most important things that we can do,” Wells said back at Big 12 media days. “We want to make Jones ATT&T Stadium one of the hardest places to play in the Big 12. To me, when you win games at home and go undefeated at home - the goal will always be to go 6-0 at home. If you do that, you will have a special; special season.”