Affidavit: 2 Nacogdoches men arrested after drug deal turns into armed robbery, shooting incident

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Officers with the Nacogdoches Police Department have arrested two men on engaging in organized criminal activities charges in connection with an alleged drug deal that turned into an armed robbery back on Aug. 7.
During the incident, one of the men fired gunshots at three different people.
Terrance Bernard Whitaker, 23, of Nacogdoches, is still being held in the Nacogdoches County on two first-degree felony robbery charges, a first-degree felony engaging organized criminal activity charge, and an unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon charge. Collectively, his bond amount has been set at $165,000.
The other suspect in the case is Gavin Ray Hanson, 23, of Nacogdoches. Hanson was booked into the county jail on a first-degree felony engaging in organized criminal activity charge on Monday. He was released from the jail after he posted bail on a bond amount of $25,000.
Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers posted a wanted bulletin about Whitaker on the organization’s Facebook page. The post has now been amended so that it says, “Update: Apprehended."
According to the arrest affidavit for Hanson, NPD officers were dispatched out to the 200 block of North Street to check out a report that someone had heard gunshots.
When a Nacogdoches PD sergeant got to the scene, a man told him that he was the intended target of the gunfire. The NPD sergeant also learned that the man had been acting as an intermediary between the significant other of a co-worker and another person for the delivery of a large quantity of THC oil, the affidavit stated.
The significant other was supposed to buy the THC oil and the other person was expected to deliver it, the affidavit stated.
According to the affidavit, the witness said that the supplier showed up in a silver Nissan sports car and never got out of the vehicle. At that point, the purchaser, who was later identified as Whitaker, allegedly brandished a pistol and took the THC oil from the supplier at gunpoint.
The supplier, who was later identified as Hanson, fled the scene in his vehicle, and Whitaker shot at him as he sped away, the affidavit stated. Then Whitaker allegedly fired at a passerby in a vehicle and the witness who had been serving as the intermediary before he fled on foot.
The witness provided NPD officers with spent shell casings he picked up at the scene, the affidavit stated. Officers also reportedly found additional evidence that included a container of what was believed to be THC oil.
While the police officers were still at the scene, Hanson texted the witness a photo of the purchaser (Whitaker). Later, a person called the Nacogdoches Police Department and said Whitaker was involved in the incident, the affidavit stated.
When Nacogdoches PD detectives interviewed the witness again on Aug. 8, he identified Hanson as the supplier, the affidavit stated. The witness also allegedly said that the passerby also fired a gun.
That day, NPD detectives also got surveillance video from the business where the incident occurred.
In the afternoon hours of Aug. 8, Nacogdoches PD detectives went to Hanson’s house on County Road 524 and found the same silver Nissan sports car that had been captured on the surveillance footage, the affidavit stated. When the detectives searched Hanson’s car, they reportedly found three vials of THC oil.
According to the affidavit, the two men were both charged with engaging in organized criminal activity because the attempted drug transaction occurred within 1,000 feet of Stephen F. Austin State University, which is a drug-free zone.
