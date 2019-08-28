Alto ISD to release students early due weather-related flooding, water leaks

ALTO, TEXAS (KTRE) - Wednesday morning’s weather has caused Alto ISD to close their campus early.
According to the district’s Facebook page, students will be released at 1 p.m. on Wednesday so emergency repairs can be done to their roof system.
Alto ISD reported severe rain and winds have created problems on their campus, such as flooding and water leaks in some of their buildings.
The district reported that many of their facilities have not been fully restored and are not in a shape to withstand severe weather. The district said this is because they are awaiting funds from their insurance company related to hail/tornado claims they made following the tornadoes that rolled through Alto during April 2019.
“With that said, the safety and comfort of our students and staff is our utmost priority and District administration will continue to work toward solutions that will enable classes to continue uninterrupted,” the district said in a Facebook message.
The district reported students will be let out early in order for repairs to be made. They said if an adult is not home when buses run, the students will be returned to the campus to wait until they can be picked up.
Alto ISD also reported they will notify parents Wednesday night if Thursday’s classes are cancelled. At this time they believe classes will continue as normal for the rest of the week.
The district also mentioned work on the permanent roofs are expected to begin next Tuesday.
