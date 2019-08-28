4 arrested for allegedly burglarizing numerous cars in Nacogdoches parking lot

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Four men have been arrested in connection with vehicle burglaries in Nacogdoches.
According to Nacogdoches Police Department, on August 28, 2019 around 2:45 a.m., officers responded to a suspicious person call from a concerned citizen about multiple suspects entering vehicles in the parking lot in the 4500 block of N.E. Stallings Dr.
Officers responded to the parking lot. They located and detained four suspects. Multiple vehicles were found to have been burglarized.
The four suspects were identified by police as Michael Little, 19, from Nacogdoches, Dakenyon Davis, 19, from San Augustine, Christian Hall, 20, from Nacogdoches,, and Camell Gadison, 19, from Nacogdoches.
All four suspects were arrested for the vehicle burglaries and charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, which is a State Jail Felony. Officers were able to locate some of the stolen property from the burglaries and return it to their owners.
This is an ongoing investigation.
