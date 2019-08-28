Better East Texas: New tobacco regulations beginning September 1

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - September 1 is always a banner day across Texas, as that is the day that many new laws go into effect. Since this was a state legislative year, we should all be aware of new rules enacted by the state legislature. One that stands out is that the minimum age to purchase tobacco and electronic cigarettes is increasing from 18 to 21. That’s right, beginning September 1, unless you are in the military, you will have to be 21 to make a tobacco or e-cig related purchase.