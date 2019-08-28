Democrat Kirsten Gillibrand drops out of 2020 presidential race

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLTV) - Democrat Kirsten Gillibrand is dropping out of the 2020 presidential race.
On Wednesday, Gillibrand announced via Twitter she was dropping out amid low polling and fundraising struggles.
“Today, I am ending my campaign for president. I am so proud of this team and all we’ve accomplished. But I think it’s important to know how you can best serve,” she wrote.
Gillibrand has been a U.S. senator for the state of New York since 2009. She previously served in the state’s 20th Congressional District and as special counsel to Andrew Cuomo when he served as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development during the Clinton administration.
Gillibrand was running against a large field of Democratic candidates, including former Vice President Joe Biden. Gillibrand and Biden clashed during the last debates, bumping heads over a 1981 op-ed piece Biden wrote on working women.
The next Democratic debate takes place on Sept. 12 and airs on ABC.
