First Alert: Slight rain chances will remain in place through the rest of the week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Burn bans are currently in effect for Houston, Rusk, and Trinity counties in Deep East Texas until further notice. You can stay up-to-date with our burn ban list via our KTRE First Alert weather mobile app.
It was a sight to behold and was exactly what the doctor ordered. The widespread, morning rains helped water those dry lawns and vegetation in addition to providing us with some cooler temperatures.
The weak frontal boundary responsible for today’s rain and thunderstorms will stall just to our south the next couple of days. Therefore, we will keep low-end rain chances in the forecast for Thursday and Friday afternoons as that boundary and any weak disturbances passing through will be enough to lift the atmosphere and keep in those slight rain chances.
With our winds shifting to the east-northeast behind this cold front, we will eventually see some drier air filter down into our part the state by this weekend. Once that happens, our rain chances will dwindle as we see a return to lots of blue sky and warm temperatures. Thankfully, the lower humidity will keep the heat index out of play and will allow for some pleasant evenings and mornings going into early next week.
