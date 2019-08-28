Former Central Heights pitcher Grayson Rodriguez brings home season honor with Orioles organization

The postseason accolades are just the latest in a banner year for Rodriguez. In addition to SAL Pitcher of the Week from April 4-14, he earned Orioles Minor League Pitcher of the Month at the end of April. In June, Rodriguez became one of eight Shorebirds named to the SAL All-Star Game, starting the game on the mound for the Northern Division. The next month he went to the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game in Cleveland, becoming the first active Shorebird to make it to the Futures Game since Hunter Harvey in 2014.