Former Central Heights pitcher Grayson Rodriguez brings home season honor with Orioles organization

CLEARWATER, FL (KTRE) - The first season with the Delmarva Shorebirds could not have gone any better for 19 year-old and former standout at Central heights Grayson Rodriguez.
Tuesday the South Atlantic League named Rodriguez the Most Outstanding MLB prospect and the top right-handed pitcher.
From the Shorebirds:
Over 19 starts the right-hander is 9-4 with a 2.86 ERA in 88 innings. Rodriguez has walked just 35 and struck out 122 batters, good for a 12.48 K/9 mark.
Rodriguez, the Orioles' No. 2 prospect and No. 45 overall, grabbed the spotlight from the instant he set foot on the pitching rubber. He earned the first SAL Pitcher of the Week award in early April with back-to-back 10-strikeout starts against Lexington and Lakewood and opened the season on a 14.2-inning scoreless streak. Rodriguez would punch out 10 batters in a game twice more on the season; he tossed a combined 21 scoreless innings over those four double-digit strikeout starts.
The postseason accolades are just the latest in a banner year for Rodriguez. In addition to SAL Pitcher of the Week from April 4-14, he earned Orioles Minor League Pitcher of the Month at the end of April. In June, Rodriguez became one of eight Shorebirds named to the SAL All-Star Game, starting the game on the mound for the Northern Division. The next month he went to the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game in Cleveland, becoming the first active Shorebird to make it to the Futures Game since Hunter Harvey in 2014.
The Orioles drafted Rodriguez out of Central Heights High School (Nacogdoches, Texas) in the first round (11th overall) of the 2018 MLB First-Year Player Draft. His signing scout was Thom Dreier.
Previous interview with Rodriguez:
