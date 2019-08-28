How to watch The Red Zone Preview on East Texas Now

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Another season of high school football is here, and with it returns The Red Zone Preview!
Are you a super fan of East Texas sports? Then join us each Wednesday during the season as KLTV Sports Director Michael Coleman and KTRE Sports Director Caleb Beames take a look at the top teams in East Texas.
We’re reviewing stats, highlights, coaches’ strategies, and more!
Tune in each Wednesday at 8 p.m., as we break down all the Friday night action live on East Texas Now.
You can check out interviews with coaches and players and catch highlights from the previous week. And of course, Michael and Caleb will offer their take on which teams are most likely to win it all.
The Red Zone Preview airs live from East Texas Now - the KLTV/KTRE breaking newsdesk. The show airs every Wednesday at 8 p.m.
And of course, you can keep up with all the action during the week and the game on the FREE Red Zone app. You'll find real-time scores, team previews and profiles, game schedules, photos from the game, and more. Plus, the app has highlights from all the action each week.