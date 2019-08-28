Lightning strike sparks oil storage tank fire

GARRISON, TEXAS (KTRE) - A lightning strike sparked a fire Thursday at an oil storage tank near Garrison, according to Police Chief Tim Barton.
About 8:45 a.m., firefighters responded to the area where the tank is housed on Highway 59, north of Garrison. The tank is near Wanda Drilling.
Barton said Central Heights and Garrison fire departments responded to the scene and were able to extinguish the fire by 9 a.m.
The tank has been shut down and oil is no longer flowing into it. It will be reopened following a safety inspection, according to Barton.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.