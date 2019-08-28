Lufkin Education Foundation surprises 25 teachers with grants for innovative projects

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Twenty-five deserving teachers at nine different Lufkin Independent School District campuses were surprised Wednesday by a visit from the district’s prize patrol.
Every year, the Lufkin Education Foundation chooses one special day to surprise teachers with grants for innovative learning projects that cannot be funded through the standard school district budget. Although a visit from the prize patrol is exciting enough, the group also includes the high school band and cheerleaders to put the fanfare over the top.
Wednesday’s first stop was Lufkin High School, where special education teacher Abby McCarty works with life skills students. McCarty received one of the “big checks” valued at a $1,484.84, which will help fund a delivery project that involves her students.
“Last year, I got an idea over the summer from a special education blog that I follow. And she did what she called “coffee cart” on an elementary campus,” McCarty explained.
The delivery service involved students taking and delivering coffee orders from classrooms around campus. McCarty said although she believed the high school campus was too big, she took pen to paper to figure out a way to make it work.
She worked out routes, cart stations, and paired students with adults to make sure the order and delivery process was supervised but still gave students the freedom to learn from the job they were doing.
“I sent it to my principal and said I think this would be an awesome opportunity for our kids, not only our class but the kids on campus, the teachers on campus,” McCarty recalled. “They said this is great, let’s run with this.”
The coffee cart routes help get special education students involved in campus-related activities, McCarty added, but it also provides vocational skills that will stick with students long after they’ve graduated.
While carts are already stocked via donations in several areas around the Lufkin High School campus, McCarty said the prize patrol grant would help purchase supplies to help the project become more efficient.
“I’m so grateful to be in a district that supports new ideas, especially supports new ideas for our special education department,” said McCarty. “We’re not often in the spotlight, so it’s really been a humbling experience to be apart of.”
