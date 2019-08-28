Nacogdoches police: Armed robbery suspect in jail after car chase, foot pursuit

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches police officers arrested a suspect in an armed robbery that occurred at a convenience store located in the 1300 block of South Street late Tuesday night after a car chase that turned into a foot pursuit.
Jermikilan Kelwin Page, 25, of Nacogdoches, is still being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail on a first-degree felony aggravated robbery charge. No bond amount has been set on his charge yet.
According to a press release, Nacogdoches Police Department officers went to check out a report of an armed robbery that occurred at the convenience store located in the 1300 block of South Street at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The store clerk told police that a man who was armed with a pistol came into the store and demanded money from the register, the press release stated. After he allegedly took a known amount of money, the man then fled on foot.
NPD officers located a silver Honda CRV leaving the area of the robbery a short time later and made an attempt to make an “investigative stop” on the vehicle, the press release stated. The driver of the vehicle allegedly led officers on a vehicle chase east on Southwest Stallings Drive.
The chase went from Durst Street to the 2300 block of Southeast Stallings Drive, the press release stated. At that point, the vehicle stopped, and two suspects allegedly fled on foot.
NPD officers took one of the suspects into custody at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. Page was arrested and taken to the county jail without any further incident.
The second suspect who fled from Nacogdoches PD officers is still at large.
“This is an ongoing investigation,” the press release stated. “As further information becomes available, it will be released.”
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.