Nacogdoches Sheriff’s Office searching for sex offender who allegedly failed to register new residence

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a registered sex offender who allegedly failed to report his change of residency.
According to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office, 38-year-old Deldrick Devon Thomas is wanted for the offense of failure to register as required for sex offenders.
The sheriff’s office reported Thomas had moved from his last reported residence several months ago and failed to report the change as it is required by law. Deputies discovered he had moved when they conducted a compliance check at his last known residence on County Road 522.
A warrant for his arrest was signed by a magistrate on Aug. 21, according to the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office believes Thomas still lives in the Nacogdoches area. They ask anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact the sheriff’s office at 936-560-7794 or the Crime Stoppers at 936-560-INFO.
