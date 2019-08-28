WEBXTRA: Summer is a busy time of year for NISD’s plant services, facility department

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - It’s been a busy summer for Nacogdoches ISD’s plant services and facility department.
In addition to the normal projects that take place while classes are out, the department is also overseeing completion of a number of priority maintenance projects that are part of the $77.9-million bond proposal approved by voters.
Installation of new LED light fixtures, which is not part of the bond package, is almost complete, including the conversion to LED lighting at Dragon Stadium.
All campuses and buildings throughout the district will receive the new fixtures, part of a $1.52 million project approved in February by the NISD Board of Trustees.
The lighting improvements are expected to save the district roughly $175,000 annually.
Other projects include renovation of the baseball/softball fields and the tennis courts and refinishing the floors at most of NISD’s campuses.
