Woman accused of smuggling Brazilian citizens from El Paso through Childress

Woman accused of smuggling Brazilian citizens from El Paso through Childress
Source: Gray TV
By Kaitlin Johnson | August 27, 2019 at 11:17 AM CDT - Updated August 28 at 2:45 AM

CHILDRESS COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A woman is accused of attempting to smuggle three Brazilian citizens through Childress County over the weekend.

Federal prosecutors filed charges Monday accusing a woman of driving three Brazilian citizens from El Paso through Childress County.

What started as a traffic stop for speeding and a broken brake light led a DPS trooper to arrest the driver and detain three undocumented immigrants on Saturday near Childress.

The driver said she was taking the people to Dallas to pay off a $12,000 debt she owed a smuggler.

Originally, she was supposed to drive eight people, but five never showed up.

Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.