Woman accused of smuggling Brazilian citizens from El Paso through Childress

CHILDRESS COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A woman is accused of attempting to smuggle three Brazilian citizens through Childress County over the weekend.
Federal prosecutors filed charges Monday accusing a woman of driving three Brazilian citizens from El Paso through Childress County.
What started as a traffic stop for speeding and a broken brake light led a DPS trooper to arrest the driver and detain three undocumented immigrants on Saturday near Childress.
The driver said she was taking the people to Dallas to pay off a $12,000 debt she owed a smuggler.
Originally, she was supposed to drive eight people, but five never showed up.
