Affidavit: Fingerprint match leads to arrest in robbery of Lufkin Whataburger

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police have arrested a man accused in the Aug. 19 robbery of the Whataburger on Timberland Drive.
Billy Ray Pegues, of Lufkin, is charged with first-degree aggravated robbery.
According to a previous report, a suspect went into the restaurant around 3 a.m., leaned over the counter and slid the worker a note that stated “Don’t make me kill you. Listen. Open up the cash register. Give me all the cash. I swear I will blow your (expletive) brains out if you try any slick (expletive). Try me.” He displayed a black pistol in his waist band and followed the worker behind the counter. He then got money from both registers before leaving toward the rear of the building.
According to an arrest affidavit, a detective knew the suspect had been wearing gloves during the robbery, but knew the note was too long to have been written at the restaurant. A fingerprint was found on the note and entered into a database, which matched with Pegues, according to the affidavit.
Police determined Pegues had spent time in the Gregg County Jail and requested any known handwriting from Pegues. The detective determined the handwriting on the robbery note and Pegues’ inmate correspondence were very similar.
According to the affidavit, Pegues used a nearby address in Lufkin.
A warrant for Pegues’ arrest was obtained on Aug. 26 and he was arrested on Wednesday. His bond has not yet been set.
