Angelina County commissioner facing multiple criminal charges

ANGELINA COUNTY, TEXAS (KTRE) - An Angelina County commissioner is facing criminal charges.
Pct. 4 Commissioner Bobby Cheshire is charged with assault causing bodily injury of a family member and with interfering with emergency request for assistance. Both are Class A misdemeanors.
Cheshire is also charged with continuous violence against a family member, a felony.
District Judge Bob Inslemann signed the warrants, according to Angelina County Sheriff’s Captain Alton Linderman.
No bail has been set at this time.
Cheshire took office in January 2015, and his term ends Dec. 31, 2022. Precinct 4 covers the southern part of the county and includes the cities of Burke, Diboll, and Zavalla.
