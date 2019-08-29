Angelina County game wardens searching for suspect who shot, killed alligator

ANGELINA COUNTY, TEXAS (KTRE) - Game wardens in Angelina County are searching for a person who shot and killed an alligator.
Thursday, Operation Game Thief posted a bulletin to social media seeking information on the incident. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.
The incident happened close to midnight on Aug. 19 in Jones Park in Lufkin, according to Texas Game Warden Tim Walker.
Walker said the alligator, which was just under 10-feet long, was known to hang around the country club and the pond in that area.
“Alligators are kind of like snapping turtles. ... Although they look intimidating, they don’t really bother anybody,” Walker said.
Photos of the alligator were posted to social media hours before the shooting. Warren believes someone was routinely feeding the animal due to the proximity of the people in the images to the alligator.
Around midnight, a caller reported hearing loud noises that sounded like gunshots.
Warren says the crime is a Class C Misdemeanor charge with a maximum fine of $500.
The person or persons responsible could face a fine and criminal restitution. If they fail to make restitution, they could lose their hunting or fishing license.
