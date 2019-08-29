Body found along roadway in Nacogdoches County

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A deceased man was found along a county road on Wednesday night.
Sheriff Jason Bridges said that a call came in at about 6 p.m. when someone spotted the person along CR 522. Bridges said that the man is a homeless man who was familiar to many in the area, and said that he had been sick recently.
Bridges did not release the man’s name, but said that there were no obvious signs of foul play. It is being investigated as a questionable death, he added. An autopsy has been ordered.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.