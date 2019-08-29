City council to vote on installing water recirculation system at Splashadoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches City Council will vote Tuesday on whether to install a water recirculation system at the city’s newest splash pad, Splashadoches.
During the construction process, engineers discovered too much water flowed through the park, causing excessive waste. City leaders got to work thinking of a proper adjustment.
“It could’ve proceeded the way we started off, and that was with a pass-through system, so you can imagine the water comes into the splash pad, and then it goes right back out to the sanitary sewer or storm drain system,” said Brian Bray, Nacogdoches Director of Community Services.
Bray explained that once the project got underway, engineers realized the amount of water cycled through the system -- estimated around 100 gallons per minute -- was actually close to 250 gallons per minute.
“Staff didn’t feel comfortable using that much water and just dumping it into the system,” Bray added.
Decreasing the amount of water to the pad would impact its functionality, which Bray said they wanted to avoid at all costs. After researching several options, city leaders decided to choose a recirculating system, similar to a swimming pool, would be the best route.
“It’s a complicated process, but a fairly simple idea; we just recirculate the water. We save almost 90-percent of water used. You only lose about 10 percent to evaporation, splashing, you know, kids pouring water on mom and dad as they’re sitting and watching, that sort of thing," Bray said.
The almost $70,000 cost of installing the water recirculation system would be absorbed by the city’s Parks Advocacy League (PAL), which raised the majority of the funds to build the splash pad.
Nacogdoches City Council votes on the recirculation system on Tuesday, Sept. 3.
Splashadoches splash park is expected to open in the coming weeks.
