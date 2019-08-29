DeShields robs homer, Jurado pitches Rangers past Angels 3-0

After opener Emmanuel Clase barely escaped a bases-loaded jam in the first inning, Jurado (7-10) retired 16 of his first 18 batters, giving up only two hits to Kole Calhoun. The performance was an impressive turnaround for Jurado, who had lost four consecutive starts and seven of his last nine, including three straight defeats over which he yielded 22 runs in 13 2-3 innings.