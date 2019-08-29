East Texas Ag News: This week’s cattle and hay numbers

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Here are the latest numbers for cattle and hay producers.
This is from the East Texas livestock market report in Crockett. Weight class averages for feeder steers and heifers, weighing 500 pounds or less ended 3 dollars higher. Class averages over 500 pounds ended firm.
Those numbers are compared to last week.
Meantime, slaughter cows finished firm. While slaughter bulls ended around 2 dollars higher. Buyer interest and aggression for the market was bullish on a good quality offering of feeder cattle.
USDA weekly Texas hay report. It shows for small square bales of premium quality hay, trades are mostly steady to firm.
Grinding quality hay is 10 to 15 dollars lower, as feeding break evens continue to tighten.
Hay production continued with most producers finishing their second cutting in north and East Texas.
You can always stay connected to the latest, local Ag news. Just click over to ETXAgNews.com.