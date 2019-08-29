First Alert: Slim rain chances in play as we round out the week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Burn bans are currently in effect for Houston, Rusk, and Trinity counties in Deep East Texas until further notice. You can stay up-to-date with our burn ban list via our KTRE First Alert weather mobile app.
Outside of some spotty shower activity late this afternoon and early this evening, most areas will remain dry under partly cloudy skies.
Friday will start off mostly sunny before some clouds develop in the afternoon. We do have a 20% chance that you come across a late day shower or thunderstorm, but most areas will remain dry with daytime highs topping out in the lower-to-middle 90′s.
As we head into the Labor Day holiday weekend, we will see lots of sunshine with mainly dry conditions. With our winds shifting to the east-northeast, we will eventually see some drier air filter down into our part the state late Saturday and into Sunday.
The drier air means lower humidity will be in place. That will keep the heat index out of play and will allow for some pleasant evenings and mornings going into early next week.
Most of next week looks hot and dry with seasonal temperatures remaining in place as we go through the first week of September.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather app. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.