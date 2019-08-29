History buff offers $5,000 to anyone who can find a historic soda bottle

RUSK, Texas (KLTV) - History buff and museum owner Casey Roby is offering $5,000 to anyone who can find - or who has already found - a very specific piece of East Texas history.
They don’t look like much, but the glass bottles, known as Hutchinson bottles, preserve the history of a town that died out and disappeared, two miles east of Rusk, in the ghost town of New Birmingham.
“The bottles are actually a tangible piece, a link, if you will, to a time long forgotten,” Roby says.
Casey Roby has over 300 of these particular bottles sitting in his museum in Silsbee, Texas. Soda bottles manufactured in the 1800′s for Tyler, Jacksonville, Nacogdoches, even Galveston, but the one he doesn’t have and desires the most is the one for New Birmingham.
“Of course, I had never heard of it before so it piqued my interest, so after returning home from the bottle show, I started doing a little bit of research, reading about the ghost town and decided to drive up here and look around,” Roby says.
Look around, research, dig, excavate; you name it, and Roby has done it. He’s found hundreds of pieces of historic treasures, mostly digging near where the New Birmingham Southern Hotel was first built back in 1888.
“President Grover Cleveland was a guest at the hotel, so potentially the president of the United States could have pinched salt out of this dish and put on his food at his evening meal,” Roby says.
130 years of history has been collected, and a lot of it sits here at the Heritage Center of Cherokee County, and the only thing missing? The New Birmingham bottle of 1879.
If you or anyone you know has information about this rare Hutchinson bottle, contact Casey at 409-658-4539.
