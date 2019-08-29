Ladyjacks unveil 2019-20 basketball schedule

SFA opens their home schedule against Alcorn State University (Nov. 9) before hosting the University of Central Florida (Nov.16), an NCAA Top-25 team a year ago. SFA squares off with Big-12 foe Oklahoma in Norman on Nov. 20, before traveling to Reno, Nevada for the 2019 Nugget Classic. In Reno, the Ladyjacks will close out November with a neutral site bout against UC-Santa Barbara (Nov. 29), before facing either host Nevada or Chicago State two days later on December 1. A pair of home contests against Central Christian College (Dec. 7) and LSU-Shreveport (Dec. 15) preface the opening salvo of the conference slate, as SFA travels to the Bayou City for a league game against Houston Baptist midway through the month (Dec. 18). SFA will host McNeese (Dec. 21) and Our Lady of the Lake (Dec. 29) inside William R. Johnson Coliseum to close out the calendar year, with the latter also rounding out SFA’s non-conference slate. SFA’s first game of the new year will be played at home against Southeastern Louisiana (Jan. 2), followed by road bouts with New Orleans (Jan. 4) and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (Jan. 8). A three game league homestand against Central Arkansas (Jan. 15), Incarnate Word (Jan. 18) and Northwestern State (Jan. 22), as well as a road bout at Lamar (Jan. 25) and a midweek tilt with Abilene Christian in Nacogdoches (Jan. 29) round out the month of January. February will see the Ladyjacks travel to Sam Houston State (Feb. 1) and Nicholls (Feb. 5), Central Arkansas (Feb. 19), Incarnate Word (Feb. 22) and Northwestern State (Feb. 22). SFA will look to defend home court in games against New Orleans (Feb. 8) and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (Feb. 12) and Lamar (Feb. 29).