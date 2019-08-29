Marshall ISD bus involved in hit-and-run; no students on board

MARSHALL, Tx. (KSLA) - A Marshall Independent School District bus driver was arrested after she allegedly hit a parked car and kept going.
Mareida McCay, of Marshall, was taken into police custody and was charged with one county of “duty on striking unattended vehicle greater than $200,” according to the Marshall Police Department.
MPD says it happened at 6:45 a.m. on Monday, Aug, 26 in the 1200 block of Sandford Street.
A Buick LeSabre was parked illegally facing southbound on the west side of the street. A witness told police that he believed that a Marshall ISD bus hit the Buick.
Officers along with Marshall ISD employees went to the Marshall ISD bus barn where they found a bus that was found damaged. Police say the damage was consistent with the damage done to the Buick.
McCay told officers that when she left the bus barn, she reached down to pick up some paperwork while driving. When she looked up she realized she was traveling in the wrong lane and felt an impact, initially thinking she struck a curb.
However, instead of stopping, she continued on with her route. There were no students on board at the time.
Police investigations believe the driver had to have known that the impact was more than the bus striking a curve.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.