Overturned tanker hauling orange juice closes portion of Lufkin loop

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A portion of Loop 287 in Lufkin is shut down after a single-vehicle wreck involving an 18-wheeler hauling orange juice.
Around 1:33 a.m. Thursday, Lufkin Police were called to the northbound lane of the flyover in front of the Lufkin Mall and South Loop Crossing shopping center.
The cab of the truck came to rest on the southbound side, while the tanker spilled into the northbound side.
Officers pulled the driver from the cab of the mangled vehicle, a news release stated. The unidentified man was flown to a hospital with unknown injuries.
The Lufkin Fire Department responded to extinguish a small amount of smoke and flames coming from the tanker.
The Texas Department of Transportation is also at the scene.
Loop 287 from North Brentwood Drive to the U.S. Highway 59 south exit is expected to remain closed for several hours as crews clear the roadway.
Traffic is being rerouted through the area and is expected to cause delays during the morning commute.
