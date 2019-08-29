Pollok man indicted in connection with 2018 Central ISD bomb threat

ANGELINA, Texas (KTRE) - An Angelina County grand jury indicted a Pollok man in connection with allegations that he called in a fake bomb threat about Central ISD in December of 2018.
When the grand jury met Wednesday, they indicted Scott Lybrin Thompson on two felony charges - injury to a child and false alarm or report - public utility. Thompson was originally arrested on the false alarm charge on Oct. 31, 2018, and he was released on Nov. 4, 2018, after he posted bail on a collective bond amount $8,000.
In a previous story Det. J.B. Smith with the Lufkin Police Department said that the Central ISD Police Department and the ACSO arrested Scott Thompson, 34, on a charge of false alarm or report on Oct. 30, 2018.
Central ISD’s administration decided to cancel class at its various campuses on Oct. 30, 2018, to err on the side of caution after the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office 911 dispatch received a phoned-in bomb threat about CISD at about 4 a.m.
“Peace officers for Central ISD, Angelina County Sheriff’s Office, and Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating a bomb threat that caused the cancellation of classes on Central ISD campuses,” a bulletin on the Crime Stoppers page stated. “Explosive devices were not found, but the threat is a state-jail felony crime.”
Cliff Trevathan, the chief of the Central ISD Police Department, said they have the audio of the phone call recorded and that they will be working with Deep East Texas Crime Stoppers to see if someone can help authorities identify the person who made the call.
According to a bulletin on the Crime Stoppers page, the call with the threat came in at about 4:11 a.m. on Oct. 30, 2018.
The call was less than 12 seconds, and the male-sounding caller said, “Yeah, there might be a bomb at Central school tomorrow. Y’all want to check that out. I wouldn’t want to go on that pumpkin patch ride thing,” the Crime Stoppers bulletin stated.
