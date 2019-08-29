Prolific serial killer Samuel Little indicted for Lubbock murder

The closest confessions we could find to Lubbock were in Wichita Falls and Houston with these two drawings to go along with it. According to the confessions, Little recalls he killed a black woman in Wichita Falls around 1976 or 1977 and disposed her body somewhere outside Wichita Falls. The other Texas related confession is from Houston. Little says he killed a black woman in Houston between 1976 and 1979 or 1993 and claims she was in her late 20′s. Both these descriptions have matching factors, but don’t match up completely with the murder of Fields-Wilson. Officials have not revealed how they connected him to this murder yet.