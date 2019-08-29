Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Anderson, Henderson, Houston, Kaufman, Trinity and Rusk counties are all under a burn ban. It is illegal to burn in these counties until further notice. Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Mostly sunny skies and hot for your Thursday afternoon forecast. Our warmest areas will likely top off near 94 degrees but heat index values will make it feel over 100 degrees so be sure to stay cool and hydrated during our heat of the day. A few scattered showers possible today, but most of the area is expected to remain dry. Tomorrow we’ll cool into the middle 70s right before sunrise but expect another jump back into the middle 90s for afternoon highs. A few showers will be possible Friday but as we get closer to the holiday weekend our rain chances start to dwindle. Mostly sunny skies for Saturday, Sunday and Monday with morning lows in the middle 70s and afternoon highs in the lower to middle 90s. A stray shower is possible but most of the area will stay dry. Sunny and dry conditions to continue into the middle part of the next work week as highs slowly warm back into the middle 90s.