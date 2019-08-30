Arrest document: Angelina County commissioner assaulted 2 family members

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Angelina County Commissioner Bobby Cheshire’s arrest Thursday is on the heels of an alleged domestic incident ten days ago, according to arrest documents.
Pct. 4 Commissioner Bobby Cheshire is charged with third-degree felony continuous violence against a family member, misdemeanor-A assault causing bodily injury of a family member and misdemeanor-A interfering with emergency request for assistance.
According to jail officials, Cheshire remained in jail Friday as they wait for a GPS tracker to arrive. Cheshire must wear a tracker as part of his bond conditions.
According to an arrest affidavit KTRE obtained Friday, Angelina County deputies responded to Cheshire’s home the night of Aug. 20 after a 911 call which investigators say was immediately disconnected. The affidavit states operators called the number back and a woman said everything was “okay for now” but the woman sounded “shaky.”
The affidavit states a deputy went to the home and met with the woman, who said everything was OK and she was leaving the home.
Cheshire, who was standing in the doorway, told deputies the woman and a 16-year-old child were no longer welcome on the property, the affidavit states.
A deputy noticed swelling on the child’s face and told the woman to go to the sheriff’s office in the morning.
The next day, a detective interviewed the woman, who said Cheshire got in a verbal argument with the child so she got between them. She said Cheshire pushed her out of the way and she fell on the driveway, then Cheshire punched the child in the face. She said she then called 911 and Cheshire hung up the call.
The woman said Cheshire also assaulted her on Aug. 13, when he held her down by her wrists for several hours, according to the affidavit.
A warrant for Cheshire’s arrest was obtained on Thursday.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.