Bodycam video shows police rescuing truck driver after rig falls off overpass

Warning: Video contains graphic content and may be disturbing to some viewers.
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - On Friday, the Lufkin Police Department released video from officer’s body cameras and dashcams that showed officers rushing to save the driver of a tanker truck that drove off of a 40-foot flyover at the intersection of Loop 287 and U.S. Highway 59.
“This video captured from body cams and in-car video of yesterday’s tanker truck accident shows Officers Carter Willmon and Roger Ordaz risk their lives to save the driver,” said Jessica Pebsworth, a spokeswoman for the Lufkin Police Department. “Before their arrival, the tanker truck drove off of a 40-plus foot flyover and broke into two pieces - cab in the southbound lanes and tanker burning nearby in the northbound lanes.”
Pebsworth said when the LPD officers approached the cab, they didn’t know what was inside the burning tanker. It could have been gasoline or a deadly chemical, she said.
“They didn’t care,” Pebsworth said. ‘They took the risk and approached the cab to see if they could rescue the screaming, injured man.”
The driver has been identified as Leslie Rodriguez, 60, of Edinburg, a press release stated. He is currently recovering in a Tyler hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.
“He’s doing well,” Pebsworth said Friday. “They are moving him from the trauma ICU to a regular room.”
The tanker was filled with orange juice, according to a previous KTRE story.
“We still do not know what caused him to veer off the flyover,” Pebsworth said.
After the LPD officers pulled Rodriguez from the cab of the truck, he was airlifted to UT Health Tyler for treatment of a fractured pelvis and clavicle.
The Lufkin Fire Department responded to extinguish a small amount of smoke and flames coming from the tanker and a HAZMAT crew offloaded the vehicle’s fuel tank.
A crew from the Texas Department of Transportation also arrived at the scene to inspect the bridge.
While the wreck was being cleared, the loop was closed in all directions for several hours.
