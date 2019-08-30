Bodycam video shows police rescuing truck driver after rig falls off overpass

“This video captured from body cams and in-car video of yesterday’s tanker truck accident shows Officers Carter Willmon and Roger Ordaz risk their lives to save the driver,” said Jessica Pebsworth, a spokeswoman for the Lufkin Police Department. “Before their arrival, the tanker truck drove off of a 40-plus foot flyover and broke into two pieces - cab in the southbound lanes and tanker burning nearby in the northbound lanes.”