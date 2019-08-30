Chicken lasagna rolls by Chef Simon Webster

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Chef Simon shares a creative dinner idea when you’re ready for something deliciously different!
Chicken Lasagna Rolls
6 lasagna noodles, cooked and drained
2 cups chopped cooked chicken
1 cup sautéed mushrooms
2 cups alfredo sauce, divided
1/4 cup ricotta cheese
1 Tbs Italian seasoning
1/2 tsp salt
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/4 tsp cracked black pepper
1 1/2 cups canned crushed tomatoes
1/2 cup grated parmesan
Preheat oven to 375° F. To make the lasagna filling, in a large bowl combine the chicken, mushrooms, 1/2 cup Alfredo sauce, ricotta, Italian seasoning, salt, garlic powder and black pepper. Stir together completely.
To assemble the lasagna, grease a loaf pan and set aside. Add the crushed tomatoes to the bottom of the pan. Lay the lasagna noodles flat on a clean work surface. Spread about 1/2 cup of filling across the top of each noodle and roll it up. Place in the baking dish with edges facing up. Repeat with remaining noodles. When the dish is filled, add the remaining Alfredo sauce. Place in the oven and bake until sauce is bubbling and lasagna is heated through. About 30 minutes. Sprinkle with grated parmesan after removing from the oven.
Recipe by Chef Simon Webster, Sabor a Pasion Estate & Vineyard, Palestine, Tx. www.saborapasion.com, 903-729-9500.
