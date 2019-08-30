First Alert: Hot and mainly dry this Labor Day holiday weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - High school football is back as week one of the Red Zone resumes tonight. Any lingering showers or storms ongoing this evening should quickly dry up by the time the games kickoff around 7:30 p.m.
As we head into the Labor Day holiday weekend, we will see lots of sunshine with mainly dry conditions. We will keep a 20% chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for Saturday before rain chances go by the wayside in the days to follow. With our winds shifting to the east-northeast, we will eventually see some drier air filter down into our part the state late Saturday and into Sunday.
The drier air means lower humidity will be in place. That will keep the heat index out of play and will allow for some pleasant evenings and mornings going into early next week.
Most of next week looks hot and dry with seasonal temperatures remaining in place as we go through the first week of September.
