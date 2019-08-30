Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Anderson, Henderson, Houston, Kaufman, Trinity and Rusk counties are all under a burn ban. It is illegal to burn in these counties until further notice. Here’s a look at the weather where you live: A few showers trying to move in from the north into the I-20/I-30 corridor. They will continue to weaken over the next few hours but any outflow from this weak line could aid in development of additional showers later this afternoon within our central counties. If you miss out on the rain today, expect another hot and dry afternoon in East Texas as highs will likely reach into the middle 90s but humidity values will make it feel closer to 100 degrees. Partly to mostly sunny skies as we head into your Saturday. A weak upper-level disturbance could bring some showers and thundershowers into East Texas during the afternoon hours. Keep the umbrella handy and if you have any outdoor plans make sure you’ve got an indoor backup plan as a few storms could bring gusty winds and brief heavy rains. Middle 90s for your Sunday and Monday with mostly sunny skies and dry conditions, so it looks like the second half of the holiday weekend is shaping up to be warm/hot but pleasant. Isolated to scattered showers will be possible once again for your Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons before skies clear out just in time for next weekend.