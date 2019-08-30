High School football has arrived in East Texas

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The high school football season is here. Around the state over 700 games will take place to start the season. It will be a race to the finish line in December with teams across 12 divisions in six classifications looking to be named a state champion.
Thursday night in East Texas, Lindale, Hughes Springs, Jefferson and Evadale all picked up week 1 wins.
The main action picks up Friday night. The first Red Zone Game of the Week will be Jacksonville hosting Carthage in the newly remodeled Tomato Bowl at 7:30 p.m.
There is a lot of excitement in the air,” Jacksonville head coach Wayne Coleman said."The danger is getting too excited. It is going to be an exciting night. Playing Carthage makes it more exciting. We are going to have to temper those emotions.”
Jacksonville enters the 2019 season missing the playoffs in 2018. Carthage is starting this season with the memory of losing to Liberty Hill in the 2018 4A DI state semi-finals .
“We were disapointed in how we finished last year," Carthage Head Coach Scott Surratt said, "14-1 most people would take. Not us. We want to stand at the end and hold that trophy. First week everyone is energized we are ready to play.”
Last time these two teams met up Carthage beat Jacksonville 61-20. According to Lone Star Football Network, Carthage holds a slight 30-28 lead in the all-time series between the two teams.
The next big game in the region will be the defending 6A DII Champion Longview Lobos traveling to Lufkin.
The lobos have won three straight games over the Panthers extending their all-time lead to 41-37-4 in one of the oldest series in East Texas. Longview won their annual game last season 35-28.
“You have to gauge where you are at and you have to play the best so you can see where you are at and what you need to fix,” Lufkin Head Coach Todd Quick said. “It will be a playoff type atmosphere. It will be packed. They will be barking in the stands. it is a good way to start the season.”
